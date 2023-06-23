Open Menu

Russia Calls On Azerbaijan To Unblock Lachin Corridor Traffic - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Russia Calls on Azerbaijan to Unblock Lachin Corridor Traffic - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The blocking of entrance to the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan violates the joint Moscow-Yerevan-Baku statement, and Russia calls on the Azerbaijani side to fully unblock the traffic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"In connection with the blocking of the entrance to the Lachin corridor by the Azerbaijani side, we draw attention to the fact that such actions are a violation of the provisions of the Statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman added that such steps lead to "escalation of tensions."

"We call on Baku to fully unblock traffic along the Lachin corridor," Zakharova said.

