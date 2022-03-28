Russia Calls on Conflict Sides in Yemen to Exercise Restraint - Foreign Ministry

Moscow calls on conflict sides in Yemen to exercise restraint after the Houthi movement attacked facilities inside Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Moscow calls on conflict sides in Yemen to exercise restraint after the Houthi movement attacked facilities inside Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In this regard, we call on all parties to the Yemeni conflict to show restraint and stop the armed confrontation, as a result of which civilians are dying and the economic and social infrastructure is being destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.