Russia Calls On Conflicting Parties In Iraq To Calm Down, Start Dialogue - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Moscow is closely following the recent developments in Iraq and calls on opposing sides in the country to launch dialogue, a source in the Russian foreign ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced his final retirement from politics and the closure of all offices of his party ” the Sadrist Movement ” amid threats of his physical elimination. After that, violent clashes erupted between followers of al-Sadr and Iraqi security forces.

Demonstrators stormed the Republican Palace in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. So far, 20 people have been killed in the conflict, according to media reports.

"We are following how events develop. Of course, everyone needs to calm down and conduct a constructive dialogue," the source said.

Russia does not believe there is any serious danger for Russians in Iraq, nut will continue to analyze the situation from the security point of view, the source added.

