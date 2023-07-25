Open Menu

Russia Calls On Countries To Help, Facilitate Peace Efforts In West Africa - UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Russia calls on countries outside the region of West Africa to support the region and help to facilitate settlements, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia calls on countries outside the region of West Africa to support the region and help to facilitate settlements, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva said on Tuesday.

"We call upon countries outside the region to facilitate these contacts, and to refrain from steps that may undermine this process," Evstigneeva told the Security Council members in a meeting on West Africa.

We refer to the spillover into this already volatile region by the envious posture of Western countries, she added.

The main role and maintenance of peace and security needs to be in the hands of the region.

Earlier today, the Kremlin said that all African countries have been subjected to an unprecedented level of pressure from the United States, France and other Western nations to prevent the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

