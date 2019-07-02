Russia Calls on EU Big Three to Recognize Responsibility for Preserving JCPOA - Lavrov

Russia is calling on the so-called EU big three to recognize their responsibility for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including through enabling Iran to sell its oil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia is calling on the so-called EU big three to recognize their responsibility for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including through enabling Iran to sell its oil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I would very much like our European colleagues to fully understand their responsibility for preserving the JCPOA.

They have very important commitments under this plan, including to ensure Iran's economical interests, enabling it to sell oil and receive revenue, which is an integral component of the agreement," Lavrov said.

When the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and banned purchasing of Iranian oil, the Europeans pledged to create a mechanism enabling Iran to freely sell its oil, the Russian foreign minister recalled.