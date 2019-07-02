UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On EU To Make INSTEX Efficient Mechanism For Trade With Iran - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Russia Calls on EU to Make INSTEX Efficient Mechanism for Trade With Iran - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia is calling on European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to make INSTEX a truly efficient mechanism for doing trade with Iran, as the nuclear deal cannot be saved in other case, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

After the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, France, Germany and the United Kingdom decided to launch INSTEX, a special mechanism for doing trade with Iran bypassing Washington's sanctions. However, INSTEX was created only "a couple of months ago" and it can only be used for humanitarian deliveries, but not for purchasing oil, Lavrov said, adding that not a single transaction had been conducted via INSTEX yet.

"We call on our European partners to fulfill their promises, their commitments and make their mechanism truly efficient, so it could ensure the rights that Iran has under the UN Security Council's resolution on trade and economic ties. Otherwise it will be very difficult to have a sensible and efficient dialogue on preserving the JCPOA. But we will do everything possible to preserve this important agreement," Lavrov said.

