UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On EU To More Actively Force Kiev To Implement Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:32 PM

Russia Calls on EU to More Actively Force Kiev to Implement Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Russia called on the European Union to increase its influence on Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements and hopes that the signal was perceived, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia called on the European Union to increase its influence on Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements and hopes that the signal was perceived, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva.

"We discussed the situation in the east of Ukraine. We called on our European colleagues to more actively influence Kiev to ensure full implementation of the Minsk agreements, and I hope that the signal was heard and we will see result in the near future," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Minsk Santos Kiev

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

10 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

13 minutes ago

Indonesian receives another batch of Sinovac vacci ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Upper House Speaker to Meet With Serbia's ..

1 minute ago

Tehran Defends Its Freedom of Navigation After Rep ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.