Russia Calls on EU to More Actively Force Kiev to Implement Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia called on the European Union to increase its influence on Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements and hopes that the signal was perceived, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva.

"We discussed the situation in the east of Ukraine. We called on our European colleagues to more actively influence Kiev to ensure full implementation of the Minsk agreements, and I hope that the signal was heard and we will see result in the near future," Lavrov said at a press conference.