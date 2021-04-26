(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia calls on the European Union and the United States to refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

The ministry mentioned that the US and EU officials have voiced their "concern" over the refusal of Moldovan lawmakers to accept the constitutional court's decision on recognition of President Maia Sandu's right to dissolve the parliament and the decision to revoke the mandate of the top court's current head.

"We again call on our colleagues from the United States and the European Union to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Moldova and not to go beyond the norms of diplomatic ethics," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman also said that by urging the Moldovan parliament to respect the constitutional court's decision, it seems that the EU and the US "refuse to show the same respect for the actions of Moldovan lawmakers".

"Such selectivity in assessments confirms once again that the geopolitical vector of Chisinau is more important for them [the EU and the US] than the 'democratic values' they advocate for," Zakharova added.