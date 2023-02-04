UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On European Lawmakers To Punish Perpetrators Of Quran-Burning - Upper House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Russia Calls on European Lawmakers to Punish Perpetrators of Quran-Burning - Upper House

Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe and is calling on European lawmakers to publicly condemn and punish those responsible for desecration of religious relics, Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Moscow is deeply concerned by the recent series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe and is calling on European lawmakers to publicly condemn and punish those responsible for desecration of religious relics, Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said on Saturday.

"Russian senators call on European lawmakers to publicly condemn the actions of radical extremists as a manifestation of religious intolerance and take measures to protect the right to freedom of religion of Muslims and representatives of other religions, as well as bring perpetrators to justice," Matviyenko said on Telegram.

The Russian upper house speaker added that members of all faiths across Russia, and not only Muslims, have been deeply shocked by the desecration of the Quran.

Meanwhile, the "lack of an adequate response to the actions of extremists from the governments and parliaments of European countries" is particularly disturbing, she added.

Earlier in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in protest against the Turkish leadership. A similar protest was carried out by far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Europe The Hague Sweden Netherlands Denmark January Muslim All From

Recent Stories

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

28 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

3 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

3 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

50 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

58 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boos ..

Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boost economic ties: Ambassador

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.