Russia Calls On International Community To Mobilize Resources For UNWRA - Ambassador To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:32 PM

Russia is calling on the international community to mobilize resources for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia is calling on the international community to mobilize resources for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"We call on the international community to mobilize resources in favor of the agency," Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council meeting on the middle East.

"Russia is providing relative assistance to UNWRA and the Palestinians on a bilateral basis."

Polyanskiy said Russia is concerned about the ongoing Israeli settlement activity in east Jerusalem because it jeopardizes the prospects of creating a Palestinian state.

The UN Security Council meeting took place as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly considering postponing the first elections in 15 years that were schedule for May 22.

