Russia Calls on Iran to Refrain From Measures Complicating Situation With JCPOA - Ulyanov

(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Russia understands the reason behind steps taken by Iran with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but urges Tehran to refrain from actions that could further complicate the situation with the nuclear accord, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik Sunday.

"We understand the steps taken [by Iran], the reasons that pushed the Iranians to take them. We call on Iran to refrain from further actions that could complicate the situation with the nuclear deal even more," Ulyanov said.

According to Ulyanov, Iran's decision to increase uranium enrichment levels was not unexpected as Tehran is acting in a transparent manner.

It will be possible to determine by how much Iran had increased its uranium enrichment limit in a few days, he added, stressing that a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Iran's uranium enrichment levels may be presented at a special session of the agency's governing board on July 10.

"In any case, there is space to continue diplomatic efforts, they will be continued," Ulyanov pointed out.