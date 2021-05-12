UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On Israel, Palestine To Exercise Restraint - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia Calls on Israel, Palestine to Exercise Restraint - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia is deeply concerned about the dangerous development of the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem and calls on Israel and Palestine to avoid steps fraught with further escalation of tension, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The situation in East Jerusalem and around the Gaza Strip remains extremely tense, she noted.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about such a dangerous development of events. We strongly condemn attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality and religion. We call on the parties to show restraint and not take steps fraught with further escalation of tensions.

We believe it is important to observe the terms of the status quo in relation to the Holy Places in Jerusalem enshrined in the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty, as well as the well-known UN resolutions concerning this city," Zakharova said in a statement.

She stressed that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member of the middle East Quartet of international mediators, in cooperation with regional and international parties, will consistently seek a comprehensive and sustainable settlement in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions providing for the creation of two states, Palestine and Israel, coexisting in peace and security.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Gaza Jerusalem Middle East

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.