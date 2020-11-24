Russia Calls on Kabul, Taliban to Move On to Substantive Peace Talks - Lavrov

Russia is calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement to move on to substantive talks on the peace settlement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia is calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement to move on to substantive talks on the peace settlement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"In those circumstances, there is an urgent need for the teams of the negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban currently in session in Doha to agree as soon as possible on all procedural matters.

We call upon both opposing parties, as well as representatives of all Afghan ethnopolitical groups and outside players interested in stabilizing the situation in the country to contribute to the end of the protracted intra-Afghan war and the restoration of Afghanistan as a peaceful, secure, independent and self-sufficient state free from terrorism and drugs," Lavrov said at a pledging conference for Afghanistan.