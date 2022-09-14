Russia Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to End Border Provocations - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to take all measures to end border provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia calls on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to take all measures to end border provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the existing agreements between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, we call on both sides to take all necessary measures to return the situation to the political and diplomatic field and jointly suppress any kind of provocations," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia is ready to help both sides to find "a long term solution" to all border issues.