UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan To End Border Provocations - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Russia Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to End Border Provocations - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to take all measures to end border provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia calls on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to take all measures to end border provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the existing agreements between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, we call on both sides to take all necessary measures to return the situation to the political and diplomatic field and jointly suppress any kind of provocations," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia is ready to help both sides to find "a long term solution" to all border issues.

Related Topics

Russia Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border All

Recent Stories

Ukraine Creditors Agree to Suspend Nation's Debt S ..

Ukraine Creditors Agree to Suspend Nation's Debt Service Through End of 2023 - U ..

51 seconds ago
 Turkish Commercial Consular visits Rawalpindi Cham ..

Turkish Commercial Consular visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

54 seconds ago
 Drug control authority approves action against 8 m ..

Drug control authority approves action against 8 medical stores

56 seconds ago
 'Drug-addict' drowns in drain

'Drug-addict' drowns in drain

58 seconds ago
 Royals escort queen on final journey from Buckingh ..

Royals escort queen on final journey from Buckingham Palace

3 minutes ago
 All hurdles to be removed for timely completion of ..

All hurdles to be removed for timely completion of housing projects: Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.