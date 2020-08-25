Russia Calls on Mideast Quartet to Assist Israeli-Palestinian Direct Talks - Nebenzia

Russia calls on the members of the Middle East Quartet to assist the Palestinians and Israelis to hold direct negotiations as soon as possible and stands ready for a dialogue with the relevant regional actors, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia calls on the members of the middle East Quartet to assist the Palestinians and Israelis to hold direct negotiations as soon as possible and stands ready for a dialogue with the relevant regional actors, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"The entire range of final status issues should be resolved in direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis. These negotiations should be launched as soon as possible," Nebenzia said. "We call now partners in the Quartet - United Nations, the European Union and the United States - to intensify efforts to assist the parties.

We are ready for a dialogue with key regional players."

Nebenzia also said that Russia would adhere to the principles laid out in the relevant United Nations resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution regarding the settlement of the decades-long conflict.

In July, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas reportedly conveyed the Palestinians' readiness to engage in talks with Israel under the auspices of the Quartet in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.