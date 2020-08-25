UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On Mideast Quartet To Assist Israeli-Palestinian Direct Talks - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Russia Calls on Mideast Quartet to Assist Israeli-Palestinian Direct Talks - Nebenzia

Russia calls on the members of the Middle East Quartet to assist the Palestinians and Israelis to hold direct negotiations as soon as possible and stands ready for a dialogue with the relevant regional actors, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia calls on the members of the middle East Quartet to assist the Palestinians and Israelis to hold direct negotiations as soon as possible and stands ready for a dialogue with the relevant regional actors, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"The entire range of final status issues should be resolved in direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis. These negotiations should be launched as soon as possible," Nebenzia said. "We call now partners in the Quartet - United Nations, the European Union and the United States - to intensify efforts to assist the parties.

We are ready for a dialogue with key regional players."

Nebenzia also said that Russia would adhere to the principles laid out in the relevant United Nations resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution regarding the settlement of the decades-long conflict.

In July, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas reportedly conveyed the Palestinians' readiness to engage in talks with Israel under the auspices of the Quartet in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Russia European Union Vladimir Putin United States Middle East July Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

1 minute ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

1 minute ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, ..

1 minute ago

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.