Russia Calls On OPEC+ To Increase Oil Output In February, Many Countries Oppose - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:35 PM

Russia Calls on OPEC+ to Increase Oil Output in February, Many Countries Oppose - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russia is in favor of boosting OPEC+ oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in February, but many participating countries continue to stand against it, two sources from the alliance's delegations at the OPEC+ meeting told Sputnik on Monday.

"The discussions are still underway, but Russia wants to increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month," one of the sources said, adding that there was still no consensus among the meeting participants and many countries were against increasing the production.

Another source also confirmed that the Russian delegation was in favor of easing the production restrictions.

