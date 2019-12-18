Russia Calls on OSCE to Help Zelenskyy Allow Russian Journalists Into Ukraine - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia is calling on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fulfill his promise made after the Normandy Four talks to allow Russian journalists to enter Ukraine Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Several Russian journalists have been denied entry to Ukraine, despite Zelenskyy inviting Russian journalists in order to "feel and understand" the situation in his country.

The Ukrainian president made these comments in response to a question at a press conference after the Normandy Four talks in Paris on December 9.

"We understand that it is not easy for the Ukrainian president to fulfill his promises, given the situation in the country. Therefore, we urge the relevant international structures and non-governmental organizations, such as the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media as well as other specialized international structures to help Mr. Zelenskyy," Zakharova said at a briefing.