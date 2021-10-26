UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On Paris, Berlin To Assess Kiev's Threats To Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia calls on Germany and France to assess Ukraine's threats to Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia calls on Germany and France to assess Ukraine's threats to Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich has threatened Moscow with sending missiles of the operational-tactical level within the framework of "parity actions in response to Russia's actions."

According to Zakharova, the behavior of Russia's partners in the Normandy format, Germany and France, arises questions.

"In the past, they declared their intention to help resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict, but now they do not react in any way to the fact that Kiev is openly sabotaging the Minsk agreements and is consistently stumping negotiations with Donetsk and Luhansk in the Contact Group.

And now it is up to the point that they began to openly threaten Russia," Zakharova said in a statement.

"We call on the authorities of Germany and France, advocating for holding new meetings of the Normandy format, to assess how direct threats from Ukrainian politicians to Russia contribute to progress in the negotiations, and to the citizens of Ukraine to think about where the aggressive militaristic statements of Kiev politicians can lead," Zakharova added.

