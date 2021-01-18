Russia Calls on Syria to Share Information About Possible Threats From Syria - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia calls on Israel to report on the possible security threats from Syria, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, stressing that Syria should not turn into a battlefield for Iran and Israel.

"If Israel is really forced to respond to threats to the Israeli security coming from the Syrian territory, we have told our Israeli colleagues many times: if you see such threats please give us the information," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Lavrov stressed that Russia does not want the Syrian territory to be used either against Israel or "as a platform for the Iranian-Israeli strife."

"So, our dear Israeli colleagues, if you have facts that your state is facing threats from the Syrian territory, report the facts urgently and we will take every measure to neutralize the threat," Lavrov assured.