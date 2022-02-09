Russia Calls on Taliban to Step Up Fight Against Terrorism in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow has called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to bolster efforts in countering terrorism in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Moscow has called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to bolster efforts in countering terrorism in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We call on Afghanistan not to lose focus regarding the issue of the terrorist threat and to step up counter-terrorism efforts," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia shares the concerns of the international community about the risks of a proliferation of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and spread of their influence beyond the country, she noted.

The Taliban interim government in Afghanistan has previously demonstrated their determination on countering the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) and other terrorist cells, Zakharova added.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. Since then, the international community has been raising concerns over human rights and press freedoms in the country, as well as an increased terrorist threat.