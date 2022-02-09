UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On Taliban To Step Up Fight Against Terrorism In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Russia Calls on Taliban to Step Up Fight Against Terrorism in Afghanistan

Moscow has called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to bolster efforts in countering terrorism in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Moscow has called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to bolster efforts in countering terrorism in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We call on Afghanistan not to lose focus regarding the issue of the terrorist threat and to step up counter-terrorism efforts," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia shares the concerns of the international community about the risks of a proliferation of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and spread of their influence beyond the country, she noted.

The Taliban interim government in Afghanistan has previously demonstrated their determination on countering the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) and other terrorist cells, Zakharova added.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. Since then, the international community has been raising concerns over human rights and press freedoms in the country, as well as an increased terrorist threat.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Russia August September Government

Recent Stories

US, UK Cyber Agencies Saw Increased Globalized Ran ..

US, UK Cyber Agencies Saw Increased Globalized Ransomware Threat in 2021 - Advis ..

49 seconds ago
 Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts o ..

Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts on Security Issues - Ambassador

50 seconds ago
 Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom annive ..

Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

54 seconds ago
 Keamari Police seizes drugs, betel nuts, NCP items ..

Keamari Police seizes drugs, betel nuts, NCP items worth millions

56 seconds ago
 PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotm ..

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotment of hostel rooms

5 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, ..

Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, N Waziristan fire exchange

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>