Russia Calls on Turkey to Abide by Sochi Agreements on Idlib - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia calls on Turkey to strictly comply with the Sochi agreements on Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are receiving information about the deployment of Turkish troops in the Idlib zone, about the beginning of clashes between them and the Syrian army. Our military is monitoring this situation," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, the Turkish side failed to fulfill a couple of key obligations that aimed to solve the Idlib problem completely.

The first is to dissociate the armed opposition, which is cooperating with the Turks and is ready for dialogue with the government in the framework of the political process, from the terrorists from Nusra Front (banned in Russia), which transformed into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia)," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, another reason for the current situation is that "a 10-20-kilometer demilitarized strip was not created inside the Idlib zone."

"We urge [Turkey] to strictly implement the Sochi accords on Idlib of 2018 and 2019," he stressed.