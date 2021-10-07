UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On UK Not To Provoke Cyber Arms Race - Foreign Ministry

Moscow Calls on London not to provoke a cyber arms race, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Moscow Calls on London not to provoke a cyber arms race, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said that London was ready to conduct cyberattacks against hostile states, including Russia.

"We urge our opponents not to play with this idea and not provoke a race of cyber weapons now. We emphasize again that Russia has consistently called against the militarization of information space and called for the use of information and communication technologies exclusively for peaceful purposes," Zakharova told a press briefing.

