Russia Calls On UK To Stop Provocations In Black Sea - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia calls on the United Kingdom to stop provocations after the incident with the HMS Defender warship, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, adding that the Black Sea is not a place for "such games."

On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said that UK Navy's Defender destroyer entered Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in Crimea.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces had to fire warning shots to divert the destroyer.

"You need to speak as directly as possible with provocateurs, substantively explaining on your fingers that next time they should leave their provocations aside and not meddle in here ... And the risks of conflict as a result of this may increase even more. The Black Sea is not the place where such games are permissible," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

