Russia Calls On UN Chief To Launch Arbitration Tribunal Against US - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch an arbitration tribunal against the United States due to delays in the issuance of visas and seized diplomatic property,  Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"Gutteres is required, as the guarantor of the 1947 agreements, to immediately take practical steps to formally launch the arbitration procedure against the United States," Zakharova told a briefing.

