Russia Calls on UN Chief to Pay Attention to Observing UNSC Decisions on Mideast - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to pay close attention to the United Nations resolutions on the middle East.

"We call on the leadership of the Secretariat and the Secretary-General himself to pay close attention to making sure that Security Council resolutions are implemented - especially those which have to do with the Middle East settlement and to discharge his responsibilities," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the call is directed at the UN Secretary-General "to be more active as a moderator of the (Middle East) Quartet on without waiting for permission to be given to him."