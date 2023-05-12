Russia calls on UN states, the UN Secretary-General and other organizations to prevent the repression and coming disaster of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia calls on UN states, the UN Secretary-General and other organizations to prevent the repression and coming disaster of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"We call on all UN member states and observers, the UN Secretary-General, international human rights organizations to prevent this coming tragedy," Nebenzia told the present member states.

According to the concept note created by the Russian Mission to the United Nations, the goal during this meeting was to provide information and a place for discussion regarding the escalation of repressive policy of Kiev against the UOC.

Tensions between Kiev and the canonical UOC escalated after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. UOC monks were ordered to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve, a Ukrainian cultural organization, and the UOC, by March 29 for allegedly violating the terms of the lease.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Lavra monks have said the unilateral eviction order was illegal and requires a court decision.