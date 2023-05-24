Russia Calls on US, EU to Give Up Unilateral Actions - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia calls on the US and the EU to abandon unilateral forceful decisions to reduce tensions in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In the interest of reducing international tension, we call on Washington and Brussels to renounce unilateral forceful decisions, to renounce attempts to marginalize the UN and create structures of a limited composition outside it that do not have legitimacy, but claim to rule over all the rest," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.