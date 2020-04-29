Russia Calls on US, Iran to Show Restraint Amid Fresh Escalation in Persian Gulf

Russia calls on the United States and Iran to exercise "maximum restraint" in the Persian Gulf and avoid reacting to provocations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russia calls on the United States and Iran to exercise "maximum restraint" in the Persian Gulf and avoid reacting to provocations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We would like to emphasize that Moscow has always considered stability and security in the Persian Gulf as one of the key factors that influence the situation in a wider regional context. Our well-known initiative on collective security in the region is built on this logic. We call for maximum restraint and caution and ask to avoid reacting to provocations and the aggressive rhetoric and, of course, act strictly within the framework of relevant international norms and regulations," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On April 15, the US Central Command said that 11 vessels of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) had conducted "dangerous and provocative" maneuvers around US warships in the Persian Gulf for roughly an hour. The Iranian military denounced the claims as a "Hollywood plot," claiming, in turn, that Iranian vessels were earlier twice intercepted by the US.

Last week, US President Donald Trump instructed the navy to destroy any Iranian vessels that approach and intimidate US warships at sea. The Iranian military responded by saying to would respond to such attacks, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US military should stay out of the Persian Gulf.