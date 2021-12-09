UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On US, Israel For Restraint In Light Of Plans For Exercises Against Iran

Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

Russia Calls on US, Israel for Restraint in Light of Plans for Exercises Against Iran

Moscow calls on Israel and the United States to show restraint in light of the two countries' plans for exercises against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Moscow calls on Israel and the United States to show restraint in light of the two countries' plans for exercises against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier, Western media, citing a source in the United States, reported that the US and Israeli defense ministers could discuss holding joint military exercises aimed at preparing to counter Iran.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow is not surprised by the plans of the two allied countries to conduct exercises, but this is a factor of destabilization in the middle East.

"Any event of an educational and training nature in such an explosive region carries risk that it could develop into further complications. This is not necessary. Now it is important to show restraint and focus on facilitating the negotiation process, which, after a long pause, resumed in Vienna," Ryabkov told journalists.

