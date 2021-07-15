UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On US Not To Interfere In Cuba's Domestic Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:55 PM

Moscow calls on Washington not to interfere in Havana's internal affairs and let Cubans make their own decisions, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Moscow calls on Washington not to interfere in Havana's internal affairs and let Cubans make their own decisions, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We call on Washington to finally take an objective position, get rid of hypocrisy ... Let the Cubans, their government and people figure out what is happening and decide their own fate," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that if the US is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Cuba and wants to help they need to start "by lifting the blockade, which was initially rejected by the entire world community."

"The logic [in US actions] here is simple. It has already been repeatedly tested by Washington in different situations, but all in one and the same angle - the inspiration of ' color revolutions' in relation to unwanted regimes," Zakharova said.

