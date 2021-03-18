UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On US, Taliban To Keep Commitment To Peace Agreement - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russia calls on the United States and the Taliban movement to adhere to their peace agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We call on both sides to remain committed to the provisions of this document, supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2513," Lavrov said during the Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

