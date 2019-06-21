UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On US To Abstain From Hasty Steps Against Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Russia Calls on US to Abstain From Hasty Steps Against Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia calls on the United States not to make hasty steps against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, stressing that Washington and Tehran were on the brink of war

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russia calls on the United States not to make hasty steps against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, stressing that Washington and Tehran were on the brink of war.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing senior US administration officials, that US President Donald Trump had authorized strikes on a number of targets in Iran in response to the downing of a US spy drone by Tehran's forces but had subsequently called off his decision.

"I will not give estimates of what was really happening over the recent hours in this context, but the information that we have shows absolutely clearly that the situation is extremely dangerous.

I would call this balancing on the brink of war ... Most 'fires' in the middle East were sparked by Washington's 'arsonist' policies. There still is a risk of conflict, and we call on responsible players again if there are any responsible players left in Washington to assess the possible consequences. We warn them against hasty steps," Ryabkov told reporters.

