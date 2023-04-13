Close
Russia Calls On US To Approve Arrival Of Lavrov's Delegation To Attend UN Events - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Russia Calls on US to Approve Arrival of Lavrov's Delegation to Attend UN Events - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United States has yet to approve the arrival of the special flight of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York to attend the United Nations events in April, has yet to issue visas for the Russian delegation, Moscow is calling on Washington to draw up necessary documents without delay, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"We are calling on Washington to issue visas to our delegation and journalists without delay. Failure to issue these is a violation of the obligations of the United States as the host country of the UN headquarters, which impedes the proper functioning of the organization," Antonov said in a statement.

The ambassador added that "an unclear situation is developing around the minister's special flight."

"The US authorities have not yet approved the arrival of the plane. We expect the Americans to promptly issue permission for the overflight of the aircraft without any conditions or restrictions," Antonov said.

He noted that the uncertainty remains even though UN events are just days away.

