Russia Calls on US to Back UN Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called on Washington to reconsider its position and back the Russia-initiated UN resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism as the North American nation keeps voting against it.

"Every year Russia submits a United Nations resolution on the fight against the glorification of Nazism ... In the entire international community there are only two countries that still vote against it ” the United States and Ukraine. Canada found strength to reconsider its position, now it is Washington's turn," Antonov said in his article for The National Interest magazine.

Neo-Nazi organizations in the United States exploit the First Amendment to the US Constitution to freely operate, and even to erect monuments to perpetrators of ethnic cleansing campaigns and Nazi collaborators involved in the Holocaust, the ambassador stressed.

"In the twenty-first century, such a shameful phenomenon, such as marches of Nazis and their collaborators on the streets of European cities, cannot be allowed to exist.

It is important to stop the demolition of monuments dedicated to anti-fascist warriors in Ukraine, the Baltic countries and Poland. The policy of tolerance towards neo-Nazis is unacceptable," he added.

There are many places in the United States that remind the people of the two countries of the common history of the struggle against Nazism, which made the Soviet Union and the United States forget about political differences in the face of the common threat, the ambassador noted.

"We should never forget what our peoples fought together for during World War II, the memory of the victims of Nazism should forever stay in the hearts and minds of future generations. We will be happy to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Victory on May 9, 2020, together with the Americans," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his US counterpart Donald Trump to Moscow to celebrate this festive event, the ambassador concluded.