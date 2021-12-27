Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on the United States to consider the issue of security guarantees "here and now," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia calls on the United States to consider the issue of security guarantees "here and now," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"We can no longer postpone, let's deal with this serious issue .

.. here and now," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.

The diplomat also said that Moscow still awaits for Washington's response on when they are ready for bilateral talks.