Russia Calls on US to Immediately Issue Visa to Its Diplomats, Journalists - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia calls on the United States to stop putting up "artificial obstacles" and immediately issue visas to members of the diplomatic delegation and accompanying journalists who are supposed to travel to New York to participate in the UN Security Council session later this month, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik in a statement.

"We once again urge Washington to stop creating artificial obstacles and demand that all members of the Russian delegation be issued entry permits without delay," the statement said on Wednesday.

Antonov called the behavior of US counterparts "outrageous," adding that Washington abuses its privileges as the host country of the UN headquarters by hindering Russia's full participation in the work of the UN and the proper functioning of the international structure itself.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and most of the Russian delegation, with the exception of journalists, received US visas on the eve of Lavrov's visit to New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings.

On April 1, Russia assumed the rotational presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April. Lavrov will be traveling to New York to chair the session of the UN Security Council on April 24-25.