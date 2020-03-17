UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On US To Lift Iran Sanctions Amid Virus Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Tue 17th March 2020

Russia Calls on US to Lift Iran Sanctions Amid Virus Crisis - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States is deliberately hampering Iran's fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, Moscow is urging Washington to immediately lift sanctions on Iran as now is not the time to settle geopolitical scores, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In light of of incoming reports of the growing pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, we cannot but pay attention to the unfair, unequal situation that the Islamic Republic of Iran, our good neighbor and partner, is facing ... The reason for the many victims caused by it [the spread of the virus] lies not only in the disease itself, but also in the fact that US deliberately prevented Iran from resisting it," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that "the US inhumane policy causes deep regret, alarm and serious concern."

"We strongly urge the United States to face the truth and take an overdue decision to immediately lift the sanctions striking on the fundamental human rights in Iran. The global pandemic is not the time to settle geopolitical scores," the ministry said.

According to the statement, Moscow  vows to continue to assist Iran amid the US sanctions pressure and the coronavirus threat, including in the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

