Russia Calls on US to Refrain From Capital Punishment - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia calls on the United States to refrain from capital punishment at the Federal level, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Department of Justice Spokesperson Kerri Kupec said the United States had carried out its second federal execution in 17 years by putting to death a man who suffered from dementia. US President Donald Trump's administration ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal crimes in 2019. On Tuesday, the government carried out the country's first federal execution since 2003.

"We call on US to refrain from capital punishment at the federal level, and put an end to this practice, which is non-compliant with modern human rights standards," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The move to resume federal executions has triggered concerns both inside the country and abroad, with the European Union calling on the US government to review its decision, which runs counter to the global trend to abolish death penalty.