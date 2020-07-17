UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On US To Refrain From Capital Punishment - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Russia Calls on US to Refrain From Capital Punishment - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on the United States to refrain from capital punishment at the federal level, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia calls on the United States to refrain from capital punishment at the Federal level, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Department of Justice Spokesperson Kerri Kupec said the United States had carried out its second federal execution in 17 years by putting to death a man who suffered from dementia. US President Donald Trump's administration ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal crimes in 2019. On Tuesday, the government carried out the country's first federal execution since 2003.

"We call on US to refrain from capital punishment at the federal level, and put an end to this practice, which is non-compliant with modern human rights standards," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The move to resume federal executions has triggered concerns both inside the country and abroad, with the European Union calling on the US government to review its decision, which runs counter to the global trend to abolish death penalty.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Trump Man United States 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

6 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

51 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.