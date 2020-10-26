Russia Calls on US to Stop Bargaining for Benefits in Final Days of New START - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Moscow is urging Washington to cease its efforts to bargain for benefits in the last days of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"We call on the United States to demonstrate political wisdom, confirm the responsibility for maintaining strategic stability. Reckless attempts to bargain for benefits in the final days of the operation of New START should be abandoned," Antonov said at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies. "Everybody is expecting us to extend the Treaty and continue the joint work on nuclear and missile arms control."