UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On US To Stop Bargaining For Benefits In Final Days Of New START - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Russia Calls on US to Stop Bargaining for Benefits in Final Days of New START - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Moscow is urging Washington to cease its efforts to bargain for benefits in the last days of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"We call on the United States to demonstrate political wisdom, confirm the responsibility for maintaining strategic stability. Reckless attempts to bargain for benefits in the final days of the operation of New START should be abandoned," Antonov said at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies. "Everybody is expecting us to extend the Treaty and continue the joint work on nuclear and missile arms control."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

30 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

45 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.