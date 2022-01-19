UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On US To Stop Exporting Weapons To Ukraine - Ryabkov

Russia Calls on US to Stop Exporting Weapons to Ukraine - Ryabkov

Moscow urges Washington to halt arms exports to Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow urges Washington to halt arms exports to Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We emphasize the need to stop feeding the militant Ukrainian regime with the supply of weapons and instructor assistance, the development of plans and their implementation for the construction of military bases, conducting training events and much more, which poses a direct threat to us," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

In addition, Ryabkov said that Russia is not going to make any changes to the movement of troops on its own territory under external pressure.

