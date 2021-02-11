Russia Calls on US to Stop 'Reckless' Saber-rattling in Black Sea - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States in a statement called on Washington to stop reckless saber-rattling in the Black Sea following the joint exercising conducted by two US Navy guided missile destroyers, two Turkish Navy frigates and accompanying aircraft.

"We call on the [US] military to stop reckless saber rattling and mind their business in the territorial waters of the United States," the embassy said via Twitter on Thursday. "The peace and security of the Black Sea need no alien interference."