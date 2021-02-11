UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On US To Stop 'Reckless' Saber-rattling In Black Sea - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

Russia Calls on US to Stop 'Reckless' Saber-rattling in Black Sea - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States in a statement called on Washington to stop reckless saber-rattling in the Black Sea following the joint exercising conducted by two US Navy guided missile destroyers, two Turkish Navy frigates and accompanying aircraft.

"We call on the [US] military to stop reckless saber rattling and mind their business in the territorial waters of the United States," the embassy said via Twitter on Thursday. "The peace and security of the Black Sea need no alien interference."

Related Topics

Business Russia Washington Twitter United States

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

3 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

3 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

3 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.