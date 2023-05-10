UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On Washington To Withdraw Military From Ukraine - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Russia Calls on Washington to Withdraw Military From Ukraine - Diplomat

Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, urged Washington on Wednesday to withdraw troops and weapons from Ukraine and to end hostile activity against Russia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, urged Washington on Wednesday to withdraw troops and weapons from Ukraine and to end hostile activity against Russia.

"We warn the United States and its satellites about the counterproductiveness of their current aggressive course. We call on Washington to realize the seriousness of the moment and take steps towards military restraint, the withdrawal of US-NATO military and weapons from the territory of Ukraine, as well as the cessation of any hostile activity against our country," Gavrilov said at a plenary session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Gavrilov added that by encouraging and sponsoring Ukrainian neo-Nazism, the "collective West" was consigning to oblivion the horrors and suffering that the Nazi ideology brought to humanity.

The diplomat also noted that "the sponsors of the anti-national regime in Kiev must be ready to restore the civilian infrastructure destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces after 2014 from their own pockets."

