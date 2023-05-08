UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls To Stop Using UNSC As Platform For Anti-Syrian Rhetoric - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Russia's First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Monday called on the United States and its allies to stop using the UN Security Council as a platform against Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Russia's First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Monday called on the United States and its allies to stop using the UN Security Council as a platform against Syria.

"The Security Council should not become a platform for promoting an anti-Syrian line promoted by the US and its allies. Simply talking about the (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)) Director General's reports time and time again, especially as the Director General is not in the room, seems pointless," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting was focused on the efforts to clarify issues between the OPCW and the Syrian government regarding the elimination of chemical weapons in the country.

During the meeting, a Chinese representative called on the UN Security Council members to "reduce the frequency" of meetings on the Syria issue in order to make the work of the body more efficient.

United Arab Emirates Political Coordinator at the United Nations Ghasaq Shaheen said during the meeting that the UN Security Council should examine the effectiveness of the recurring meetings devoted to Syria amid no real developments and suggested holding meetings every three months.

In January, the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team concluded in a report that the Syrian Air Force carried out a deadly chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Duma in April 2018.

The team was created at an OPCW special session in 2018 in response to calls by the United States and its allies to find those responsible for alleged chemical attacks on civilians in Syria, which they blamed on the government of President Bashar Assad.

Syria has denied the charges, saying it has destroyed its chemical weapons stockpile under OPCW supervision.

