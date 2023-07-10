Russia Calls Transfer of Azov Leaders to Kiev by Ankara Violation of Agreements - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russia considers the transfer of the leaders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) by Ankara to Kiev as a violation of agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the matter will be discussed with Turkey.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

"As for the return of the Azov leaders, yes, this is a violation of the existing agreements, and we will discuss this with the Turkish side, as we, in fact, have already begun to do," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the prospects for creating a gas hub against the backdrop of the situation with Azov, the official said that this has nothing to do with it, noting that Moscow plans to continue relation with Turkey.

"As a sovereign state, Turkey has the absolute right to develop relations with any countries, including Ukraine. But, of course, being partners with Turkey, we want to hope that the development of these relations will not directed against us," he added.