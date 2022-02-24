(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine's severance of diplomatic relations with Russia was not Moscow's choice, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that Kiev's move was the logical end to its "Russophobic policy."

"This is not our choice," the ministry said.

"The severance of diplomatic ties is the logical end of the purposeful Russophobic policy of the Kiev authorities, which began with the bloody coup in 2014, the dissolution of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership in 2018 and the adoption of a number of laws aimed at the discrimination of the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine," the ministry added.