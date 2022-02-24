UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance Of Diplomatic Ties Logical End To 'Russophobic Policy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Ties Logical End to 'Russophobic Policy'

Ukraine's severance of diplomatic relations with Russia was not Moscow's choice, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that Kiev's move was the logical end to its "Russophobic policy."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine's severance of diplomatic relations with Russia was not Moscow's choice, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that Kiev's move was the logical end to its "Russophobic policy."

"This is not our choice," the ministry said.

"The severance of diplomatic ties is the logical end of the purposeful Russophobic policy of the Kiev authorities, which began with the bloody coup in 2014, the dissolution of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership in 2018 and the adoption of a number of laws aimed at the discrimination of the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev 2018

Recent Stories

University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

1 minute ago
 US asks Imran Khan to play part in averting Russia ..

US asks Imran Khan to play part in averting Russia-Ukraine escalating conflict

1 minute ago
 ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: ch ..

ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: chairman

1 minute ago
 Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  e ..

Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  especially defense cooperation: ..

21 minutes ago
 MMBL’s Financial Inclusion, Women Empowerment in ..

MMBL’s Financial Inclusion, Women Empowerment initiatives lauded at the Dubai ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>