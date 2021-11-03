UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls Upon US To Increase Consular Presence In Embassy In Moscow - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russia urges the United States to increase the number of its consular personnel at the US embassy in Moscow to resume basic services, including issuing visas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue.

"The US diplomatic and consular presence is now diminished to a level where it's simply not possible to offer some very basic services of consular character like issuing visas to Russian citizens which need to travel to the US," Ryabkov said on Tuesday. "We invite and urge the US side to augment the US Embassy in Moscow and send more officers to at least ensure that consular service here in Russia is somewhat normalized.

In late April, Moscow banned the US embassy from hiring Russian citizens. The move came after the US imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts and ordered 10 Russian diplomats out.

In October, Washington requested that 55 Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the Russian embassy and consulates leave the United States in the coming months.

