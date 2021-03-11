Russia-Cambodia Legal Assistance Agreement Enters Into Force - Database

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The legal assistance agreement between Russia and Cambodia entered into force on Thursday, according to the Russian official legal database.

The agreement was signed in Phnom Penh on September 26, 2019.

Per the document, the sides agree to provide legal assistance to each other during investigations, court proceedings and other criminal law activities.

The agreement also defines the necessary conditions for rendering assistance and also its types and range. The necessary form and contents of an assistance request, as well as the procedure of meeting it.

According to the Russian government, the agreement will facilitate bilateral cooperation in the area of legal assistance on criminal cases, which is one of the most important aspects of the international partnership against crime.

