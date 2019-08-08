UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Be Part Of Dialogue Between S. Ossetia, Georgia - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Russia Can Be Part of Dialogue Between S. Ossetia, Georgia - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Moscow could be part of a dialogue between Georgia and South Ossetia to improve relations in the region, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"The only way to make relations better in the Caucasus is through dialogue between Georgia, South Ossetia [and we can be part of this," Polyanskiy told a press conference at UN Headquarters.

Earlier, the embassy of South Ossetia in Abkhazia hosted an event to commemorate the civilians of Tskhinval, peacekeepers, militias, soldiers and officers of the Russian army who died in the 2008 war. Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia Alexey Dvinyanin expressed confidence that the time will come when those guilty of inciting conflicts would be held responsible for their atrocities against the peoples of the republics.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval.

Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Died Independence Georgia August Event From

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Algeria's Salah Says Respect for Constitution Key ..

40 seconds ago

Full court on Aug 27 on Justice Azmat Saeed's reti ..

41 seconds ago

Swedish Government Taps Employment Minister to Bec ..

43 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.