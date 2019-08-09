Russia Can Be Part of Dialogue Between S. Ossetia, Georgia - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Moscow could be part of a dialogue between Georgia and South Ossetia to improve relations in the region, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"The only way to make relations better in the Caucasus is through dialogue between Georgia, South Ossetia [and we can be part of this," Polyanskiy told a press conference at UN Headquarters.

Earlier, the embassy of South Ossetia in Abkhazia hosted an event to commemorate the civilians of Tskhinval, peacekeepers, militias, soldiers and officers of the Russian army who died in the 2008 war. Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia Alexey Dvinyanin expressed confidence that the time will come when those guilty of inciting conflicts would be held responsible for their atrocities against the peoples of the republics.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval.

Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.