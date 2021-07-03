UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Boost Economic Security By Reducing Use Of Dollar - National Security Strategy

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russia Can Boost Economic Security by Reducing Use of Dollar - National Security Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russia can boost its economic security by reducing its use of Dollar in international transactions, according to the country's national security strategy, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

The document lists "the decrease in the use of the US dollar in international transactions" as one of the steps toward the economic security.

Domestic development and production of vaccines are listed as another step toward the same goal.

More Stories From World

